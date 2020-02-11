WHO Names Virus 'COVID-19', Warns "Must Do Everything Now... Vaccine Will Take 18 Months"

The World Health Organization (WHO) continues to downplay media reports of drug breakthroughs against the COVID-19 outbreak.

WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Tuesday that the first vaccine against COVID-19 “could be ready in 18 months, so we have to do everything today using available weapons to fight this virus.”

Last week, the WHO played down media reports of a drug breakthrough against the virus after Reuters said a Chinese media outlet had reported that a research team at Zhejiang University had discovered an effective drug to treat people.

