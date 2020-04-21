'Who the hell do you think you are?': Don Lemon Blasts Armed Anti-Lockdown Protesters

CNN host Don Lemon on Monday slammed protesters assembling to reopen America, blasting them for violating stay-at-home orders and carrying firearms.

Lemon said demonstrators, who protested at state capitals across the nation last week, were being selfish and “slapping the faces” of health care workers on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic.

“You’re out there with guns, with weapons strapped to your chest, saying, oh, you want to get — you’re fighting against the people who are telling you to stay at home, trying to save your lives, you’re upset with those people? In the meantime, there are people keeping your cities going, keeping your loved ones alive and you want to get a haircut?” Lemon said, minimizing the issue with a straw man argument.

“Who the hell do you think you are?” Lemon asked, in a question directed to protesters. “What is wrong with people? I don’t understand.”

The angered Lemon next went on an anti-gun rant, attacking armed protesters for not “peacefully protesting.”

“I don’t want to hear from those people who are out there protesting with guns, right, and that is threatening — a threatening look for people. You’re protesting with guns,” Lemon said. “Don’t — don’t criticize people who are taking a knee at a ball game, entertainment, saying, ‘I don’t want people protesting at a ball game,’ when people are who are peacefully protesting — don’t give me that when you’re out there protesting with guns and saying, ‘I want to get back to work, I want my liberty.’”

“Don’t be a hypocrite,” he said, telling protesters to also support others who also protest government corruption.

Lemon’s anti-Second Amendment rant came on the heels of similar comments from The View’s Joy Behar, who also expressed discontent with armed reopen America protesters, labeling them “terrorists” inspired by right-wing media including Alex Jones and Rush Limbaugh.

“These people are being egged on by right-wing media and people like Alex Jones, like Rush Limbaugh. Why are you bringing guns to a rally? You want to call yourself protesters leave your guns home. Those are terrorists that bring guns to rallies. I don’t trust that at all. Don’t listen to these people.”

