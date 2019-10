Kaitlin Bennett was in Orlando, Florida to ask folks if they think it’s okay to be a billionaire, after multi-millionaire Bernie Sanders proclaimed it is not.

Heart problems have forced Bernie Sanders off the campaign trail, Alex Jones predicts the fallout for the 2020 campaign.

By the way, we’re in the final days of running our biggest sale since Christmas! Get 50% off products with double Patriot Points and free shipping during our Black Friday Comes Early Sale!