WHO wants to rid the world of trans fat by 2023

Image Credits: LWYang, Flickr.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Monday launched their guide to eliminate artificial trans fat from all food in the world by the year 2023.

The initiative, called REPLACE, offers a “step-by-step” guide for nations to follow to remove trans fat from their diets.

Several high-income countries have already come close to completely eliminating trans fat from their foods through laws limiting the amount that can be included in packaged food.

However, more action is needed in low- and middle-income countries where regulation of industrially made trans fat is often weak, the WHO argues.

Read more


Related Articles

BREAKING: Cell Phones Turn Cars Into Microwaves Ovens

BREAKING: Cell Phones Turn Cars Into Microwaves Ovens

Health
Comments
Study: Being Stressed Makes You Better At Processing Bad News

Study: Being Stressed Makes You Better At Processing Bad News

Health
Comments

Shock Study: Major Depression Diagnoses Spike 33 Percent Since 2013

Health
Comments

Antibiotic-Resistant Infections Rising

Health
Comments

Report: What to Avoid During Pregnancy For Baby’s Health

Health
Comments

Comments