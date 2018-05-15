WHO wants to rid the world of trans fat by 2023

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Monday launched their guide to eliminate artificial trans fat from all food in the world by the year 2023.

The initiative, called REPLACE, offers a “step-by-step” guide for nations to follow to remove trans fat from their diets.

Several high-income countries have already come close to completely eliminating trans fat from their foods through laws limiting the amount that can be included in packaged food.

However, more action is needed in low- and middle-income countries where regulation of industrially made trans fat is often weak, the WHO argues.

Read more