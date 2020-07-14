WHO Will Not Investigate Wuhan Lab Where Coronavirus Was Kept

The World Health Organisation announced Monday that it will not be visiting the Wuhan Institute of Virology during its investigation into the origins of the coronavirus, despite the fact that the lab held samples of coronavirus that were almost exactly the same as that which caused a global pandemic.

The WHO stated that its mission will only seek to “advance the understanding of animal hosts for Covid-19 and ascertain how the disease jumped between animals and humans”.

As The Independent notes, the announcement suggests that the theory of the virus being modified or leaking from the lab in Wuhan has already been completely discounted by the WHO.

In addition, the body has refused to provide any details of the locations it will be visiting during its investigation in China.

As The Independent report notes, “It had previously emerged the lab had held a coronavirus sample that was 96.2 per cent the same as Covid-19 for almost a decade. This prompted speculation about the origin of the virus…”

Several prominent researchers and scientists have also noted that the lab must be investigated given this fact.

It also previously emerged that the Wuhan Institute of Virology took a shipment of some of the world’s deadliest pathogens just weeks before the outbreak of the coronavirus. It is also known that the lab was tampering with natural pathogens and mutating them to become more infectious.

Intelligence figures across the globe have also called for the Wuhan lab to be investigated.

The latest development comes amid reports that Chinese virologists have fled Hong Kong and effectively defected to the West with evidence against the Chinese Communist Party concerning its role in the COVID-19 pandemic.

The WHO previously complained that it had ‘not been invited’ by China to investigate the outbreak, and has continually been criticised for propping up Communist Party talking points.

