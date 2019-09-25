Whoa! Boston Dynamics Unveils Gymnast Robot

In another scary, yet awesome glimpse into the future, the latest video from Boston Dynamics shows a bipedal robot landing some parkour moves some humans can’t even perform.

The Atlas robot is seen doing a handstand, a somersault and landing a 360° twist with perfect balance.

The company also released a video of their Spot robot, which is now for sale and currently being shipped to “early adopters.”

“Early customers are already testing Spot to monitor construction sites, provide remote inspection at gas, oil and power installations, and in public safety,” Boston Dynamics writes.

RT tweeted about the robot, asking, “Will they destroy us all with style?” and Wired said, “It’s… evolving.”


Related Articles

GRET OFFLINE: Twitter Permanently BANS Right-Wing Activist Avi Yemini

GRET OFFLINE: Twitter Permanently BANS Right-Wing Activist Avi Yemini

Science & Tech
Comments
Defiant Facebook Buys Startup Focused On 'Controlling Computers With Your Mind'

Defiant Facebook Buys Startup Focused On ‘Controlling Computers With Your Mind’

Science & Tech
Comments

“You’ve Stolen My Childhood” – 16-Year-Old Girl Throws Tearful Climate Tantrum At UN

Science & Tech
comments

Introducing VPLanet: A virtual planet simulator for modeling distant worlds across time

Science & Tech
comments

Twitter Rules Don’t Apply To Dictators

Science & Tech
comments

Comments