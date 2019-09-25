Whoa! Boston Dynamics Unveils Gymnast Robot

In another scary, yet awesome glimpse into the future, the latest video from Boston Dynamics shows a bipedal robot landing some parkour moves some humans can’t even perform.

The Atlas robot is seen doing a handstand, a somersault and landing a 360° twist with perfect balance.

The company also released a video of their Spot robot, which is now for sale and currently being shipped to “early adopters.”

“Early customers are already testing Spot to monitor construction sites, provide remote inspection at gas, oil and power installations, and in public safety,” Boston Dynamics writes.

RT tweeted about the robot, asking, “Will they destroy us all with style?” and Wired said, “It’s… evolving.”

Robots now do gymnastics… will they destroy us all with style?

First, Atlas the robot backflipped. Then, it could do parkour. Now, this Boston Dynamics machine can do a gymnastic routine. It's … evolving

Boston Dynamics keeps proving that Black Mirror is real