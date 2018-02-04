Whoopi Goldberg: I Can't Even Say Trump's Name

Liberal talk-show co-host Whoopi Goldberg said Saturday that “I don’t” say Donald Trump’s name “in conjunction with” his title as president of the United States because “I can’t wrap my mind around” his being the nation’s commander-in-chief.

“You never say his name?” CNN’s David Axelrod asked Goldberg, co-host of “The View,” in an interview.

“I don’t,” she responded.

“Why?”

“I can’t.”

“But you recognize that he is the president?” Axelrod later asked.

“You know, he’s there. You know,” Goldberg responded.

“Listen, this is the first time where I can’t wrap my mind around this — and that people felt the need to put this in.”

