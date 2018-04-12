Whoopi Goldberg: Riots Over Mueller Firing ‘Would Be Fun to Watch’

Wednesday on ABC’s “The View,” co-host Meghan McCain said if President Donald Trump fired special counsel Robert Mueller, there would be riots in Washington D.C. “at levels we haven’t seen.”

McCain said, “We are sitting around pontificating about something that hasn’t happened, that’s going on a lot of unnamed sources so I don’t think we should get too far ahead of our skis. I do think everything you’re saying about what would happen if he does fires Mueller, I have said, Lindsey Graham has said it’s political suicide. I one hundred percent think there would be — I think there would actually be rioting in Washington, D.C. I think it would be at levels we haven’t seen.”

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg interjected, “Now that would be fun to watch I have to say.”

McCain added, “Yeah I mean — I think it would take levels that we can’t comprehend since the Nixon era, and I don’t think we should get too far ahead because it hasn’t happened.”

Video here


Related Articles

Rand Paul Warns 'Trump Haters' At FBI Still Have Top-secret Security Clearance

Rand Paul Warns ‘Trump Haters’ At FBI Still Have Top-secret Security Clearance

U.S. News
Comments
Trump insists that if he wanted to fire Mueller, he already would have

Trump insists that if he wanted to fire Mueller, he already would have

U.S. News
Comments

Trump Just Took a Giant Step Towards Actual Welfare Reform

U.S. News
Comments

Broward County Sheriff’s Deputy Who Questioned Parkland Shooting’s Gun Control Agenda ‘Dies Unexpectedly’

U.S. News
Comments

Man Facing Federal Gun Charges After Court Order Returned Weapons

U.S. News
Comments

Comments