Whoopi Goldberg Rips Mike Pence for Not Showing 'Respect' to North Korea

Monday on ABC’s “The View,” co-host Whoopi Goldberg criticized Vice President Mike Pence for what she deemed to be a show of a lack of respect for North Korea by not standing for the entrance of the country’s Olympic athletes.

Partial transcript as follows:

HOSTIN: I thought that Mike Pence said that it was inappropriate to make political statements at sporting events? Wasn’t he that guy who walked out of the football game because people were kneeling and not standing?

JOY BEHAR: Well he would say that’s in their own country is what he would say to that

HOSTIN: But he’s representing the United States of America isn’t he?

GOLDBERG: We have to be respectful because what we do know about politicians is they end up sitting with people that you and I say well, why are they sitting with them? So if you’re in Korea, you need to stand up. You need to stand up and show respect.

(h/t Newsbusters)