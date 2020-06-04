Who's Behind the Riots? Watch American Countdown LIVE

Image Credits: Carolyn Cole/Los Angeles Times.

Riots continue to engulf major US cities, as Democrat strongholds refuse President Trump’s order to bring an end to the chaos. Constitutional attorney Robert Barnes breaks down what’s at stake, how America can rebuild, and who’s behind the civil unrest. Journalist Cassandra Fairbanks (@CassandraRules) joins Barnes on this critical Thursday transmission of American Countdown.

Go to Banned.Video to watch American Countdown hosted by Robert Barnes (@Barnes_Law) Monday-Thursday, 7-9PM CT.

Fight against the globalists with one of nature's greatest essentials. Survival Shield X-2 is now back in stock at 60% off!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

Riot Death Toll Now Higher Than Total Deaths of Unarmed Black People For Whole of 2019

Riot Death Toll Now Higher Than Total Deaths of Unarmed Black People For Whole of 2019

U.S. News
Comments
Big Bird and Elmo Will ‘Address Racism’ in Virtual CNN Town Hall

Big Bird and Elmo Will ‘Address Racism’ in Virtual CNN Town Hall

U.S. News
Comments

NYPD Officers Shot, Stabbed in Ambush Attack

U.S. News
comments

Top NYC Health Official Says “Racism” Will be to Blame for Spike in COVID, Not Thousands of Demonstrators Gathering in Close Proximity

U.S. News
comments

CNN: White Children ‘Don’t Deserve Innocence’

U.S. News
comments

Comments