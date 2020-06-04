Who's Behind the Riots? Watch American Countdown LIVE

Riots continue to engulf major US cities, as Democrat strongholds refuse President Trump’s order to bring an end to the chaos. Constitutional attorney Robert Barnes breaks down what’s at stake, how America can rebuild, and who’s behind the civil unrest. Journalist Cassandra Fairbanks (@CassandraRules) joins Barnes on this critical Thursday transmission of American Countdown.

Who is Behind The Riots? https://t.co/bMVuXQVOig — Robert Barnes (@Barnes_Law) June 4, 2020

Go to Banned.Video to watch American Countdown hosted by Robert Barnes (@Barnes_Law) Monday-Thursday, 7-9PM CT.

Fight against the globalists with one of nature's greatest essentials. Survival Shield X-2 is now back in stock at 60% off!