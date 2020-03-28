WHO's Coronavirus Expert Repeatedly Ignores Questions About Taiwan During Interview

The World Health Organization’s top emergency official leading an international team of experts against the coronavirus repeatedly ignored questions about Taiwan during an interview with the Hong Kong press.

In a move consistent with China’s policy of insisting Taiwan is part of the communist nation, Canadian Dr. Bruce Aylward refused to acknowledge several questions about Taiwan’s response to the coronavirus outbreak during a bizarre interview with RTHK News.

When asked by reporter Yvonne Tong if WHO would reconsider Taiwan’s membership with the organization, Aylward simply stared through the webcam, appearing to pretend not to be able to hear the question.

“I’m sorry I couldn’t hear your question, Yvonne,” Aylward said.

Aylward then insisted skipping to another topic after Tong offered to repeat the question.

“No, that’s okay, let’s move to another one then,” he replied.

When Tong pushed forward on the subject of Taiwan, Aylward abruptly cut the Skype feed.

After Tong again reached out to Aylward to continue pressing about Taiwan, Aylward deflected the question and reframed it as if she was referring to China, of which he offered glowing praise.

“Well, we’ve already talked about China,” he said. “And you know, when you look across all the different areas of China, they’ve actually all done quite a good job.”

WHO has demonstrated its allegiance to Communist China amid the coronavirus pandemic by frequently parroting its state propaganda, such as praising the CCP’s “transparency” in its handling of the outbreak.

In another example from January, WHO spouted China’s false talking point that the coronavirus could not be transmitted from person to person.

Preliminary investigations conducted by the Chinese authorities have found no clear evidence of human-to-human transmission of the novel #coronavirus (2019-nCoV) identified in #Wuhan, #China🇨🇳. pic.twitter.com/Fnl5P877VG — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) January 14, 2020

And earlier this month, WHO repeated China’s propaganda that President Trump was racist for referring to the coronavirus as the “Chinese virus.”

When talking about #COVID19, certain words & language may have a negative meaning for people and fuel stigmatizing attitudes https://t.co/yShiCMfYF3 #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/d54qL4LY2H — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) March 2, 2020

This is just another example of how WHO has become a propaganda organ for China’s Communist Party, serving to both protect China’s global standing in the wake of releasing the virus upon the world, and to demonize Trump’s decisive coronavirus actions.

