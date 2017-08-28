Skip to content
The
The
Alex Jones
Radio Show
Listen now
Radio Show
Watch
About Alex Jones
Radio Show Archive
Newsletter Sign Up
News
Special Reports
U.S. News
World News
Economy
Government
World at War
Health
Science & Technology
Globalism
Hot News
Videos
All Videos
Nightly News
PrisonPlanet.tv
Store
Store
Classic Store
Top Stories
Breaking News
Contact
Affiliates
Contributors
Social Media
Watch Live
Breaking
Store
Why Alex Jones Is Putting Tom Brokaw / SPLC On Notice Of Impending Defamation Lawsuit
Globalists are going after the most powerful pro-freedom figures
Alex Jones | Infowars.com -
August 28, 2017
Comments
Alex Jones explains why he is putting the SPLC and Tom Browkaw on notice.
Related Articles
Michael Moore: America will be a “better country” when whites are a minority
U.S. News
Comments
Houston Officials Downplayed Flood Warnings as “Fake News”
Infowars Exclusives
Comments
Berkeley Police Allowed Antifa to Jump Barricades, Assault Demonstrators
U.S. News
Comments
Michelle Obama Tranny Scandal Explodes Into Controversy As Chelsea Clinton Attacks Infowars
U.S. News
Comments
Washington Post Admits Antifa Attacked “Peaceful right-wing demonstrators” In Berkeley
U.S. News
Comments
Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.