Millie Weaver goes to a Trump rally in Lexington, Kentucky to talk to both Trump supporters and anti-Trump protesters.

Mainstream media news outlets have promoted fear, disinformation, and hatred amongst Americans causing an artificial rift in the nation. Both sides seem now unwilling to have dialog and discussion with one another while rumors of civil war stir.

Are we going to cowardly allow the media to make our neighbors our enemies over political differences? Be courageous and extend an olive branch.

Get DNA Force Plus 50% off and get a free bottle of Brain Force Plus now!