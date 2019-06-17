Why Are Children Getting A Pedo Education?

The emancipation of the hardcore lifestyles of sexual deviants has become a political priority in America.

And now, as you may have noticed, these lifestyles have gradually invaded our children’s lives. As children have become the final frontier for a sex and trafficking industry that has been operating in record numbers under the surface of civilization at an exponential pace.

An entirely new phase of pedophiles have carved out a social media space where they are fighting for acceptance. While magazines like Teen Vogue offer teenage girls articles legitimizing the sex trade industry.

Infowars’ Owen Shroyer dropped in unexpectedly on a “Drag Queen Story Hour” event being held in Austin Texas. Owen joins Alex in-studio to break down the leftist agenda to push sexual concepts on children and confuse future generations about gender.