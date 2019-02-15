Skip to content
The
The
Alex Jones
Radio Show
Listen now
Watch Now
Radio Show
Watch
About Alex Jones
Radio Show Archive
News
Featured Stories
Special Reports
U.S. News
World News
Economy
Government
World at War
Health
Science & Technology
Globalism
Hot News
Videos
Alex Jones
The David Knight Show
War Room
Special Reports
Infowars Archive
Store
Breaking News
Contact
Media Inquiries
Affiliates
Contributors
Social Media
Newsletter
Subscribe to The Banned Show
Watch Live
Breaking
Store
Why Are Democrats Celebrating The Murder Of Children?
Hypocrite left claims to care about the sanctity of life
The Alex Jones Show -
February 15, 2019
Watch Video Here!
Related Articles
Democrat Amnesty Omnibus Bill Is Completely Insane
Economy
Comments
Crazy Or A Traitor? Chuckie Schumer Praises North Korea And Middle East
Newswars Redirect
Comments
NPR Plans To Brett Kavanaugh Alex Jones
Newswars Redirect
Comments
Ex-London Gangbanger: “I Don’t Know How Many People I’ve Stabbed”
Newswars Redirect
Comments
Breakthrough Solves Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s Mystery
Health
Comments
Comments