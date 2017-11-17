Why Are Men Becoming so Effeminate?

Why are straight men becoming so effeminate?

Men’s testosterone levels in the west have been dropping EVERY YEAR since the 80’s.

Estrogen in food and the water supply as a result of birth control & other contaminants is reaching crisis levels.

What is going on? Is it mainly cultural or environmental?

How can we reverse the loss of an entire generation?

Paul Joseph Watson is the editor at large of Infowars.com and Prison Planet.com.