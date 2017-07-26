Alex Jones breaks down why the elite are fleeing the United States and many countries within Europe.


Related Articles

'It's like a tinderbox': British tourists' terror as wildfires in France see 10,000 evacuated

‘It’s like a tinderbox’: British tourists’ terror as wildfires in France see 10,000 evacuated

World News
Comments
Girl, 17, Arrested Over Planning UK Attack with ISIS in Syria

Girl, 17, Arrested Over Planning UK Attack with ISIS in Syria

World News
Comments

German business lobby urges EU action against new US sanctions on Russia

World News
Comments

Armed ‘Asian’ Man Takes Hostage In Sydney Standoff, Shot Dead By Police

World News
Comments

Major Networks Give More Air Time to Baby Whale Than Charlie Gard

World News
Comments

Comments