'Why Are You Normalizing Nazis?' NYT Reporter Lambasted For Reporting On Leftist Violence

Left-wing New York Times reporter Sheryl Gay Stolberg was attacked on Twitter over the weekend for daring to report “the hard left seemed as hate-filled as the alt-right” at the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville.
“The hard left seemed as hate-filled as alt-right,” Stolberg reported after attending the event. “I saw club-wielding ‘antifa’ beating white nationalists being led out of the park.”
A few wrap-it-up thoughts from Charlottesville: 1. Striking how many of the white nationalists were young people, almost entirely men. 1/3
— Sheryl Gay Stolberg (@SherylNYT) August 13, 2017
2. The hard left seemed as hate-filled as alt-right. I saw club-wielding "antifa" beating white nationalists being led out of the park 2/2
— Sheryl Gay Stolberg (@SherylNYT) August 13, 2017
3. Among my unanswered questions: police response. Why did things get out of hand so quickly? Could violence have been prevented? 3/3
— Sheryl Gay Stolberg (@SherylNYT) August 13, 2017
For accurately reporting what she personally witnessed, Stolberg was accused of advancing nazism.
Why are you normalizing nazis?
— SocialJuliaWarrior (@Pinkham_Artemis) August 13, 2017
You are fucking kidding me right??? Victim blaming much? Statements like this are dangerous and clueless.
— MattyK (@OhMatt1) August 13, 2017
2) Don't buy into the false equivalency like Trump and sympathizers. Only one group would commit genocide against the other if given power
— Andrew K (@imscavok) August 13, 2017
glad to see the person covering race and social issues at the new york times believes neo-nazis and the people they kill are the same https://t.co/CQObWt3zzn
— Lana Del Raytheon (@LanaDelRaytheon) August 13, 2017
After facing leftist backlash, Stolberg fell all over herself apologizing for her accurate reporting.
Rule Number One of Twitter: Never opine. Rule Number Two: See rule number one.
— Sheryl Gay Stolberg (@SherylNYT) August 13, 2017
Rethinking this. Should have said violent, not hate-filled. They were standing up to hate. https://t.co/3O9QpC0NQ3
— Sheryl Gay Stolberg (@SherylNYT) August 13, 2017
Everyone makes mistakes. The key is owning up to them and correcting, not covering them up.
— Sheryl Gay Stolberg (@SherylNYT) August 13, 2017
Of course, her apology was not good enough:
everyone makes mistakes but FYI not everyone congratulates themselves for it. Way to fan the flames with your thoughtlessness.
— Matt Ray Robison (@importantwinner) August 14, 2017