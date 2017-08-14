'Why Are You Normalizing Nazis?' NYT Reporter Lambasted For Reporting On Leftist Violence

Left-wing New York Times reporter Sheryl Gay Stolberg was attacked on Twitter over the weekend for daring to report “the hard left seemed as hate-filled as the alt-right” at the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville.

“The hard left seemed as hate-filled as alt-right,” Stolberg reported after attending the event. “I saw club-wielding ‘antifa’ beating white nationalists being led out of the park.”

A few wrap-it-up thoughts from Charlottesville: 1. Striking how many of the white nationalists were young people, almost entirely men. 1/3 — Sheryl Gay Stolberg (@SherylNYT) August 13, 2017

2. The hard left seemed as hate-filled as alt-right. I saw club-wielding "antifa" beating white nationalists being led out of the park 2/2 — Sheryl Gay Stolberg (@SherylNYT) August 13, 2017

3. Among my unanswered questions: police response. Why did things get out of hand so quickly? Could violence have been prevented? 3/3 — Sheryl Gay Stolberg (@SherylNYT) August 13, 2017

For accurately reporting what she personally witnessed, Stolberg was accused of advancing nazism.

Why are you normalizing nazis? — SocialJuliaWarrior (@Pinkham_Artemis) August 13, 2017

You are fucking kidding me right??? Victim blaming much? Statements like this are dangerous and clueless. — MattyK (@OhMatt1) August 13, 2017

2) Don't buy into the false equivalency like Trump and sympathizers. Only one group would commit genocide against the other if given power — Andrew K (@imscavok) August 13, 2017

glad to see the person covering race and social issues at the new york times believes neo-nazis and the people they kill are the same https://t.co/CQObWt3zzn — Lana Del Raytheon (@LanaDelRaytheon) August 13, 2017

After facing leftist backlash, Stolberg fell all over herself apologizing for her accurate reporting.

Rule Number One of Twitter: Never opine. Rule Number Two: See rule number one. — Sheryl Gay Stolberg (@SherylNYT) August 13, 2017

Rethinking this. Should have said violent, not hate-filled. They were standing up to hate. https://t.co/3O9QpC0NQ3 — Sheryl Gay Stolberg (@SherylNYT) August 13, 2017

Everyone makes mistakes. The key is owning up to them and correcting, not covering them up. — Sheryl Gay Stolberg (@SherylNYT) August 13, 2017

Of course, her apology was not good enough: