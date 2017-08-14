'Why Are You Normalizing Nazis?' NYT Reporter Lambasted For Reporting On Leftist Violence
Share4
+1
Pin
Email
Shares 4

Left-wing New York Times reporter Sheryl Gay Stolberg was attacked on Twitter over the weekend for daring to report “the hard left seemed as hate-filled as the alt-right” at the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville. 

“The hard left seemed as hate-filled as alt-right,” Stolberg reported after attending the event. “I saw club-wielding ‘antifa’ beating white nationalists being led out of the park.”

For accurately reporting what she personally witnessed, Stolberg was accused of advancing nazism.

After facing leftist backlash, Stolberg fell all over herself apologizing for her accurate reporting.

Of course, her apology was not good enough:

Share4
+1
Pin
Email
Shares 4

Related Articles

YouTube’s ‘extremist-tackling’ technology misses mark by removing wrong content

YouTube’s ‘extremist-tackling’ technology misses mark by removing wrong content

Hot News
Comments
CA Congressman Defends Painting Of Hijab-Clad Lady Liberty

CA Congressman Defends Painting Of Hijab-Clad Lady Liberty

Hot News
Comments

Buzzfeed Gives Glowing Review Of Infowars Products

Hot News
Comments

Google Cancels “Diversity Meeting” After Employee Leaks To “Right-Wing” Websites

Hot News
Comments

North Korean Torture Victim: Blood Not Circulated; Your Hands Turn Black; You Feel Numb

Hot News
Comments

Comments