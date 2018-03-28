Skip to content
The
The
Alex Jones
Radio Show
Listen now
Watch Now
Radio Show
Watch
About Alex Jones
Radio Show Archive
Newsletter Sign Up
News
Special Reports
U.S. News
World News
Economy
Government
World at War
Health
Science & Technology
Globalism
Hot News
Videos
All Videos
Nightly News
PrisonPlanet.tv
Store
Top Stories
Breaking News
Contact
Media Inquiries
Affiliates
Contributors
Social Media
Watch Live
Breaking
Store
Why Cannabis Is Better Than Opioids
Nature provides a better solution than pharmaceutical companies
Infowars.com -
March 28, 2018
Comments
Roger Stone exposes the benefits of Cannabis over dangerous opioids.
Related Articles
FOIA Documents Reveal CDC’s Preferential Treatment to Grantees
Health
Comments
Report: Cause of Death Records Vulnerable to Manipulation of Government Interests
Health
Comments
Report: Opioid Drugs Dragged 1 Million Americans Out of the Workforce
Health
Comments
Dentist: Bring Your Kids, Or Get Reported For Child Neglect
Health
Comments
Yeast in Vaccines Tied to Autoimmune Diseases
Health
Comments
Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.