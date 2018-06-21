Why 'Children In Cages' Hoax Is A BIG Distraction

Right as things were starting to heat up in the Senate Judiciary Committee’s hearing on the Inspector General’s report about the FBI and DOJ handling of the Hillary Clinton email investigation, the Democrats, liberals, Hollywood, and MSM Clinton apologists fell into synchronized hysteria.

Images of “caged children” began to go viral on social media, claiming they were the victims of President Trump’s immigration policies, however, the entire media frenzy was based on a hoax all the while pulling the public’s attention away from bombshell revelations coming out of the Senate hearing.


