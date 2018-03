Nigel Farage, leader of the U.K.’s BREXIT movement, joins PragerU to explain why the E.U. does more harm than good for Europeans.

Farage says the ruling elite of the E.U. are out of touch with reality and do not truly represent the people.

Nigel also describes how the European Parliament has no real power and that the European Commission, an unelected group who can’t be removed, are the true lawmakers.