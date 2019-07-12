Drone footage of Jeffrey Epstein’s private island shows a strange ‘temple’ structure on his island, the dome of which has disappeared since the footage was taken.

The footage, shot in 2014, reveals a small, square building with a large, golden dome on top and strange hieroglyphics-style symbols at its base, with steps leading up to the door.

But seriously, what's up with this weird temple thing on Jeffrey Epstein's private island? pic.twitter.com/njxfg2HahN — jon gabriel (@exjon) July 9, 2019

The ‘temple’ is painted with blue and white stripes with an arched doorway and a full-length window at the rear, with a side window also facing the ocean.

Interestingly, photos reveal what appears to be a tunnel or a cistern underneath the precipice where the ‘temple’ was built (watch the timestamp below):

“Workers told each other it was a music room fitted with a grand piano and acoustic walls,” wrote the AP. “Its gold dome flew off during the deadly 2017 hurricane season.”

The statues which surrounded the dome, one on which appeared to be a trident-wielding Poseidon of Greek mythology, also vanished, reportedly from the same hurricanes, Irma and Maria, which cut through the Virgin Islands in Sept. 2017.

So what happened to the GOLD DOME that was on top of “EPSTEIN’S ISLANDS” building of worship? What’s going on @BillClinton and others? Hammer coming?? @magameetups @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/YP0caW7usW — DEPLORABLE VET. (@liamaxl2013) August 27, 2018

Epstein’s private island, Little Saint James, is a 78 acre island situated between two of the largest islands, St. Thomas and St. John, in the Virgin Islands.



