Why Did Fauci Praise Hillary Clinton’s Benghazi Testimony?

“What difference at this point does it make?”

Those were the infamous words used by then-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton during her January 2013 testimony to the U.S. Senate, in response to Senator Ron Johnson (R-Wis.), when he accused the Obama administration, including Clinton, of misleading the American people about what caused the attack on the U.S. consulate in Benghazi, Libya.

During the attack in 2012, four Americans were killed, including Ambassador Chris Stevens. Clinton and the rest of the Obama administration argued that the attack was a spontaneous attack, in reaction to a video ridiculing the prophet Muhammad. Despite this assertion, it is clear that the video had little to nothing to do with the attack, but was rather a planned attack by Ansar al-Sharia, a terrorist group.

Rather than simply admit that the Obama administration had misled the American people, Clinton retorted, “Four Americans are dead. What difference at this point does it make?”

Although Clinton was clearly saying that it made no difference then why the four Americans were tragically dead, regardless of whether it was the result of a spontaneous reaction to a video or an orchestrated attack that had nothing to do with the video, her words were a diversion from the real issue — the Obama administration had repeatedly told the American people something that was not true.

Hillary Clinton will be required to testify under oath & cross-examination as judge overrules Barr’s DOJ & Hillary’s State Dept holdovers who are trying to shut down the Benghazi investigation & the subsequent email crimes.

