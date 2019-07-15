Why Did The Dems Turn White People Into Monsters?

A despicable tyrant once said, “If you tell a big enough lie and tell it frequently enough, it will be believed.”

That tyrant’s name was Adolph Hitler.

It’s as if the Democrats are utilizing the previous quote to the nth degree.

The lies told by the left and weaponized by the media’s legalized propaganda machine are slowing steering the gullible masses toward total racial division based on hypocrisy and a totalitarian endgame, promoted by the Socialist/Communist leftist industrial complex that will not be satisfied until America’s gift of Freedom is destroyed.