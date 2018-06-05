Why Didn’t Bernie Sanders Fight Back?

When Alex Jones confronted America’s most famous socialist Bernie Sanders at LAX Airport Monday, the Vermont Senator had no response to Alex’s questions, nor did he defend socialism.

“Well if it isn’t old Bernie Sanders,” Jones said, approaching Sanders for the first time before being blocked by Bernie’s adviser Ari Rabin-Havt.

“Why did you say white people don’t know what it’s like to be poor?” Jones continued, but Sanders immediately ran off without answering.

In their next encounter, Jones asked, “Mr. Sanders, why do you think socialism works better than capitalism and why do you live in a capitalist country?”

“I don’t know why you’re running from me,” said Jones as Sanders continued evading his questions.

Alex’s son Rex Jones chimed in, asking, “Do you enjoy living in your million dollar vacation houses Bernie?”

Sanders has been criticized in the past for denouncing billionaires who own expensive cars and yachts while owning three houses himself.

How many yachts do billionaires need? How many cars do they need? Give us a break. You can't have it all. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) April 21, 2017

Again, Rex Jones gets into the conversation, asking Sanders, “What do you think about the fact that 98% of mass shootings occur in gun-free zones Bernie? Do you want to get rid of those?”

Sanders was recently caught attending a gun control march while being escorted by armed security.

Bernie ducked away into the crowd in an attempt to shed Jones and avoid defending his socialist policies.

After a brief confrontation with a loony liberal bystander, Jones made a final attempt at discourse with Bernie, again wondering why Sanders said white people don’t know what it’s like to be poor, and adding, “Why are you so racist?”

“Move to Venezuela Bernie. You’ll like it, there are people like you there,” Jones quipped before signing off.

Despite being a self-proclaimed Democratic Socialist, Sanders refuses to engage in a conversation about the ideology he promotes.

Sanders also refused to fight back when Hillary Clinton rigged the DNC nomination process and stole the election from him.