Why Does Ellen Pompeo Think White People Are Supreme?

Actress lectures minorities on how white people need will be their saviors who end all racism.

We’re in a fight…

Mass censorship of conservatives and libertarians is exploding. You’ve already seen this with the demonetization and ultimate purge of Infowars and other alternative media outlets by mega-corporations working in tangent to stifle competition. But you are important in this fight. Your voice is important. Your free thought is important. Make no mistake, you are just as important as anyone in the Anti-American establishment.

You are our most important contributor.

Sign up for the free newsletter so they can’t keep us from sending you critical information.

Subscribe to the newsletter

We need your support now more than ever. Donate to help support the Infowar.

Donate Now

Download the free app now


Related Articles

Tear Gas Used Once A Month at Border Under Obama

Tear Gas Used Once A Month at Border Under Obama

Hot News
Comments
“Dead Naming” Is Proof Language Is Under Attack By Transgender Agenda

“Dead Naming” Is Proof Language Is Under Attack By Transgender Agenda

Hot News
Comments

How Politics Invaded American Sports

Hot News
Comments

Say Hello To The New Judge Dredd – Who Protects Sanctuary Cities & Illegal Aliens

Hot News
Comments

‘Condom Fashion Show’ at College

Hot News
Comments

Comments