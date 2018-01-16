‘Why Don’t We Get Real?’: Tucker Takes On Illegal Immigrant Lawyer [VIDEO]

Fox News’ Tucker Carlson took on illegal immigrant lawyer Cesar Vargas Monday, and it didn’t go great for Vargas.

Carlson first asked Vargas, “Let me ask you a really simple question. If more immigration always makes the country richer, then why does the state with the most immigration, which is California, keep getting poorer? It now has more poverty than any state. One out of five Californians is poor. If immigration makes us richer, why is California getting poorer? What is the answer to that I wonder?”

Vargas answered, “Well I would just say that California has a surplus of more than $10 billion into their state economy. Why? Because many factors. But, because it‘s a welcoming state…”

“Wait a second. Wait a second,” The Daily Caller co-founder replied, adding, “California’s gotten poorer–one in five Californians is poor. That was not the case when I grew up in California. It has the most immigration. So if immigration always makes us more prosperous, why is the opposite happening in California? It’s a very simple question.”

