Why Has Amazon Just Appointed The Former Director of The NSA To Its Board?

Image Credits: Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call.

Amazon has appointed former NSA head General Keith Alexander to its board of directors, prompting privacy advocates to suggest the move could be connected to Alexander’s previous experience in overseeing mass surveillance operations.

“We’re thrilled to elect a new member to our Board of Directors this month. Welcome, General Keith Alexander!” Amazon announced in a tweet:

Alexander served as NSA director from 2005 until he retired in March 2014. He oversaw the agency’s monolithic program, encompassing illegal mass spying on Americans, which officials lied about.

Under Alexander, the NSA deployed the PRISM tool to sweep up vast amounts of data from Google, Microsoft, Yahoo, and Facebook to name a few.

Edward Snowden, who exposed the NSA activity, had some choice words about Amazon’s appointment:


Harrison Smith breaks down the coordinated efforts of government bureaucrats, NGOs, and the media to oust President Trump.

Amazon hosts a massive amount of web traffic, so it figures:

Glen Greenwald, the former Guardian journalist who reported exclusively on Snowden’s leaks, also chimed in:

Others speculated that Alexander’s hiring has more to do with Amazon going after lucrative Pentagon contracts:

Zero Hedge points out the deep state angle of all this, noting that last week, “Amazon literally accused Trump of unprecedented corruption in a public letter and less than a week later it effectively brings the NSA on board.”

The Save Infowars Super Sale is now live! Get up to 60% off our most popular products today!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

The Welfare State Did What Slavery Couldn't Do

The Welfare State Did What Slavery Couldn’t Do

Government
Comments
Joe Biden Bumbles Through Another Awkward Campaign Speech, Takes No Questions

Joe Biden Bumbles Through Another Awkward Campaign Speech, Takes No Questions

Government
Comments

Watch Live: Press Sec McEnany Lays Out Trump’s Foreign Policy Victories, Including Ending Wars In Middle East

Government
comments

Proposal to rename Senate building after John McCain gets mocked from both left and right

Government
comments

FNC’s Carlson: Democrats Leveraged Fear of Virus to Gain Political Power — ‘This Isn’t Science, It’s Dystopia’

Government
comments

Comments