Why Have So Many Enormous Earthquakes Hit The United States In Recent Months?

Unusually large earthquakes have been striking diverse locations all over the United States in recent months, and experts are not exactly sure why this is happening.

On Sunday, a very strange magnitude 5.1 earthquake that hit North Carolina made headlines all over the nation.

In fact, when I checked the Drudge Report on Sunday it was the top headline on the entire site.



Earthquakes of this size very rarely happen in the eastern United States, and it is being reported that this quake was the most powerful to hit the state in more than one hundred years…

A 5.1 magnitude earthquake felt in Charlotte shortly after 8 a.m. Sunday was centered just over a mile south of Sparta, near the Virginia border, the strongest quake to hit North Carolina in more than a century. In fact, it was the strongest earthquake in the state since 1916, according to the National Weather Service, when a 5.2 magnitude quake occurred near Skyland, just outside of Asheville.

Prior to this quake, western North Carolina would have been one of the areas that I would have said is least vulnerable to earthquakes in the entire country.

I was very surprised that this quake happened, and we are being told that it actually “shook homes and rattled dishes as far away as Atlanta”. The epicenter was very close to Sparta, and the mayor of Sparta said that it felt like “a big wave coming underneath the bed”…

“It felt like a big locomotive going by and a big wave coming underneath the bed,” Sparta Mayor Wes Brinegar told CNN. “A big wave coming to lift you. … I’ve lived here my whole life and have never felt anything like that.”

Of course this earthquake in North Carolina is just the latest in a series of very large earthquakes that have hit our country in recent months.

For example, on July 22nd a magnitude 7.8 earthquake hit Alaska…

A powerful 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Alaska, south of the Aleutian Islands, Tuesday night (July 21) local time, prompting fear of a tsunami, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.

The good news is that very little damage was done because that quake struck in a very remote location. But if an earthquake that powerful had hit Los Angeles, San Francisco or Seattle, the death and destruction would have been off the charts.

Back on May 15th, a magnitude 6.5 earthquake forced the governor of Nevada to declare a state of emergency. According to a local media report, it was the largest earthquake to hit the state since 1954…

Gov. Steve Sisolak declared a state of emergency Thursday after an earthquake on May 15 damaged three highways in three Western Nevada counties. The earthquake along the Walker Lane fault system struck near Tonopah last week with a magnitude of 6.5, making it the largest quake reported in Nevada since 1954. Since the quake hit, dozens of aftershocks have rattled the area.

A different earthquake of equal intensity hit the state of Idaho on March 31st. That particular quake was the most powerful that Idaho had experienced since the Borah Peak earthquake of 1983…

On March 31, a 6.5 magnitude earthquake rolled through Idaho’s Sawtooth mountain range, northeast of Boise. It was the second largest earthquake to strike Idaho, according to the Idaho Statesman. (The strongest temblor in Idaho history, 1983’s Borah Peak earthquake, registered as a magnitude 6.9.)

More than 1000 aftershocks followed the initial event, and according to Popular Mechanics that area of the country still “hasn’t stopped shaking”…

But the region hasn’t stopped shaking since. The area has experienced a string of aftershocks in the months following the quake, some registering as high as magnitude 4.8. The shaking has been so strong, in fact, that a popular beach along Stanley Lake in the Sawtooth National Recreation Area has sunk into the water.

Before the Idaho quake came along and upstaged it, everyone was talking about the large earthquake that had just hit Utah.

On March 18th, a magnitude 5.7 earthquake shook Salt Lake City so badly that it actually knocked the trumpet out of the hand of the angel Moroni…

The 5.7-magnitude earthquake that shook Utah Wednesday morning also dislodged a symbolic part of Salt Lake City’s iconic Mormon temple: the trumpet of an angel statue atop its highest spire.

Last, but certainly not least, I want to remind everyone that southern California was shaken by two very large earthquakes just over a year ago, and those initial quakes were followed by more than 80,000 aftershocks…

More than 80,000 earthquakes have been recorded in the Ridgecrest area since July 4 — the aftermath from two of the biggest temblors to hit California in nearly a decade. Experts said the two major quakes — the first measuring magnitude 6.4, the second 7.1 — led to a particularly energetic aftershock sequence before slowing down.

So exactly why have we been witnessing so many unusually large earthquakes in such diverse locations all over the nation?

About four or five years ago there was a tremendous spike in earthquake activity in the central portion of the country, and many blamed that spike on fracking.

But none of the areas that I discussed in this article are known for fracking. Instead, these quakes appear to be occurring naturally, and the experts seem to be unable to explain why this is happening.

Of course many Christians are pointing out that Jesus warned that there would be an increase in earthquakes in the last days, and many believe that seismic activity will eventually be far, far more severe than what we are currently experiencing.

Our planet is not static. It has been changing all throughout human history, and it will continue to change in the years ahead.

Despite all of our advanced technology, we are highly vulnerable. We could literally wake up tomorrow morning and find out that a seismic event has destroyed one of our major cities, and scientists insist that it is just a matter of time before such a disaster becomes a reality.

There are some that have attempted to minimize their risk by living in “low risk areas”, but as we have seen recently even “low risk areas” can be hit.

In the end, the reality of the matter is that we are living on a highly unstable giant rock that is hurtling through space at incredible speed, and we should not take a single day for granted.

