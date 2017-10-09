Why 'Indigenous People's Day' Is Far Worse Than Columbus Day

Los Angeles and Austin, Texas have now joined the list of liberal-run cities that have eradicated Columbus Day from their calendars and replaced it with “Indigenous Peoples’ Day.”

In LA, the desire to dis the European discoverer was so strong that they rejected a compromise proposal to keep Columbus Day and add “Indigenous Peoples’ Day” elsewhere.

“We need to dismantle a state-sponsored celebration of genocide of indigenous peoples,” said Chrissie Castro of the LA Native American Indian Commission. “To make us celebrate on any other day would be further injustice.”

Most Americans don’t agree. A new Marist poll finds 56 percent of Americans admire Columbus and support Columbus Day. They reject the idea that it’s a holiday about slaughter and enslavement.

