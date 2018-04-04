Why is ‘Caravan’ Group Seeking ‘Asylum’ Overwhelmingly Men?

Image Credits: Pueblo Sin Fronteras/Twitter.

Apparently it’s mostly men who are fleeing Central America for the United States.

Do women and babies have more courage to stay behind, or is this just a setup?

Photos and videos of the so-called “caravan” being shepherded by the US group “People Without Borders” from Central American countries, through Mexico and to the United States shows participants are overwhelmingly men.

Read more


Related Articles

Video: Hungary PM Says Migration Realities Suppressed by Media

Video: Hungary PM Says Migration Realities Suppressed by Media

Globalism
Comments
Why Alex Jones Is Right About The War On Globalism

Why Alex Jones Is Right About The War On Globalism

Globalism
Comments

French-Owned Motor Company Chooses UK Over Europe

Globalism
Comments

Video: London Violence Out of Control

Globalism
Comments

Czech Ex-President Compares Migrant Influx to Barbarian Invasion

Globalism
Comments

Comments