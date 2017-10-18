Why Is Las Vegas Coroner's Office On Lockdown?

(INTELLIHUB) — The Clark County Office of the Coroner/Medical Examiner (CCOCME) is currently on lockdown and has been since the Oct. 1 massacre.

Footage obtained by Crowdsource the Truth’s Jason Goodman on Wednesday reveals the facility is being guarded by multiple police units despite the fact that the coroner is a dually elected official whose authority is among the highest of all law enforcement officials in the State of Nevada. The coroner is independent of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department altogether (i.e. the coroner supersedes LVMPD.)

So why would the coroner’s office be on lockdown?

I guess at this point one can only speculate. Other suspects on the loose? The coverup of a Capstone Exercise? Did Capstone go hot? I mean, why would the coroner need protection if the lone shooter Stephen Paddock was dead? What is going on here?

