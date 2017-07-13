Why Is Soros Colluding with PornHub, Tech Giants to Flood FCC with Russian Spam?

WASHINGTON, D.C. – It’s the Russians again.

But this time it’s George Soros’ strange bedfellows pro-censorship coalition including Internet giants Google, Facebook, Amazon, as well as the salacious extreme-and-abusive-sex website PornHub, that have flooded the FCC with thousands of “citizen comments” coming from Russia, of all places, opposing the FCC’s planned repeal of the Obama-era “Net Neutrality” rules.

As of 4:00 pm ET yesterday, Wednesday, July 12, an analysis of FCC comments generated by the Soros pro-censorship coalition revealed over 160,000 comments in the database with a Russian address, as seen in the screen capture published in this article.

Among the various FCC comments posted on the FCC website yesterdate with Russian addresses were the following:

“On July 12 is the Protect Net Neutrality Day of Action! This would be the day to protect our freedom of internet and Fight to escape the control of our life by the ISPs – the corporations we all despise. Do not let them get away with this, fight For Our Future as if our life depend on it!”

And:

“The Open Internet rules (net neutrality) are extremely important to me. I don’t want the ISP to have the power to block websites, slow them down, give some sites advantage on others, or split the internet into fast lanes for companies that pay and slow lanes for the rest. Don’t allow corporate America to control our life. Our internet is our access to knowledge and bridge between cultures and people. On July 12, we should show the FCC and the Trump administration how we Fight for The Future.”

Dozens of the comments with a Russian address filed yesterday on the FCC website contained the exact same message – a telltale sign the Soros’ pro-censorship coalition had organized (and likely paid for) thousands of “bots” to flood the FCC with pleas to retain the Obama-era “Net Neutrality” rules.

The conclusion by experts close to the FCC was that Soros’ globalist “Day of Action” had been organized in Russia by the political left in the United States with the goal overwhelming the FCC docket with comments supporting the retention of Obama’s “Net Neutrality” rules.

An analysis of FCC comments posted this week provide further evidence that Soros’ pro-censorship coalition of Internet content giants are running an organized (and almost certainly paid for) campaign to bombard the FCC with thousands of “bot-posted” comments, all with the goal of convincing the FCC to leave in place the “Net Neutrality” Obama rules that apply only to Internet Service Providers (ISPs) like AT&T, but NOT to the pro-censorship Internet content giants including Google, Facebook, Amazon, and PornHub.

Consider the following conclusions reached by experts analyzing the FCC comments:

Over the past three days, we have seen 354K self-identified international comments with an e-mail generated by a fake e-mail generator, plus 730K self-identified international comments that use a pornhub.com e-mail domain submitted into the docket. Total of 1,075,000.

All of the comments use one of 12 identically worded “form letters,” with each “form letter” submitted on the FCC comment page around 100,000 times.

The majority of the comments are from Russia, Germany, and France – all countries where the Internet is not regulated by the FCC.

The PornHub email domain comments also use language that we saw in the May 26th international FCC comment push – a push that we saw 280K comments from Russia, Germany and France.

Comments flooding federal regulators from organized campaigns are generally recognized quickly by regulators as professional lobbying and/or advocacy campaigns that are typically disregarded by the regulators as not necessarily being reflective of honestly sampled public opinion.

As Infowars.com has repeatedly explained, “Net Neutrality” rules only impose fairness standards on the ISPs, like AT&T and Verizon – the Internet switches through which users connect to the Internet – while not applying to Google, Facebook, and Twitter – the giant Internet content providers – who remain free under “Net Neutrality” rules to censor conservative and libertarian websites like Infowars.com.

The PornHub website lists thousands of videos dealing with the brutal rape, violence, and torture of women, even including “snuff” themes.