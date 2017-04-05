Skip to content
Why Is The EU Threatening War Against The UK? Lord Monckton Tells All
Insane globalists will put citizens in danger so they can remain in control
The Alex Jones Show -
April 5, 2017
Comments
Lord Christopher Monckton breaks down why the EU is threatening war with the United Kingdom.
