What possible reason could the DoJ have for blocking this potentially groundbreaking move?


Related Articles

Trump to Push Nationalist Message at U.N.

Trump to Push Nationalist Message at U.N.

Globalism
Comments
Hillary Clinton Dark Money To Antifa Exposed

Hillary Clinton Dark Money To Antifa Exposed

Globalism
Comments

Will BLM Criminal Be Jailed? Will Obama’s Land Theft Be Reversed?

Globalism
Comments

Google, Tech Giants Threaten To Shut Down ‘Free Speech’ Social Site

Globalism
Comments

Are Facebook And Google The New Colonial Powers?

Globalism
Comments

Comments