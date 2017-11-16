Why Is Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Allowing 'Verified' Users to 'Promote Hate' Against White People?

Image Credits: Andy Melton / Flickr.

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey decided to ban alt-right personality Baked Alaska on Wednesday and removed “verification” check marks from Richard Spencer, James Allsup, Jason Kessler, “Wife With A Purpose,” Tommy Robinson, Laura Loomer and other right-wing personalities, ostensibly for “promoting hate.”

Dorsey’s “Twitter Support” account tweeted last week: “Verification was meant to authenticate identity & voice but it is interpreted as an endorsement or an indicator of importance. We recognize that we have created this confusion and need to resolve it. We have paused all general verifications while we work and will report back soon.”

Dorsey confirmed from his personal account they’re working to “fix” the problem (which they made up).


Twitter said they’re going to pull verification check marks from anyone they deem to be “promoting hate,” whether on or off their platform.

For some reason, all these leftists promoting hatred against white people have not been deverified:

Keith Olbermann, who does nothing but “promote hate,” is also still verified.

CUNY Professor Jessie Daniels, who said anyone “reproducing white children” is “part of the problem” of “white supremacy” is still verified.

Drexel professor George Ciccariello-Maher, who said he wants “white genocide for Christmas” and said the genocide of white people during the Haitian revolution “was a good thing indeed” is also still verified.

Jack Dorsey’s hypocritical censorship standards were exposed last year:

A Twitter user conducted an interesting experiment to sniff out double standards in the site’s censorship policy concerning race.

The person wrote the same comment on two different accounts with only two words changed, then reported each for abusive behavior.

The first comment read: “I fucking hate white people and their inconsiderate asses for voting for Trump. Fuck you.”

The second: “I fucking hate black people and their inconsiderate asses for voting for Clinton. Fuck you.”

The first was found not to be in “violation of Twitter’s Rules regarding abusive behavior,” while the second resulted in the user’s account being banned.


