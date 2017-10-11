Roger Stone of the War Room discusses Gary Cohn and his strange habit of undermining Donald Trump.


Related Articles

NOT The Onion: FBI Multi-State Search For 2 Piglets

NOT The Onion: FBI Multi-State Search For 2 Piglets

Government
Comments
See The Marsha Blackburn Video Banned By Twitter Causing The Streisand Effect

See The Marsha Blackburn Video Banned By Twitter Causing The Streisand Effect

Government
Comments

Laura Ingraham: GOP Will Pay ‘Severe Political Price’ If Trump Wall Not Built

Government
Comments

Confused Liberals Believe Trump Is Hitler Yet We Should Give Him Our Guns

Government
Comments

COLUMBUS DAY: No Apologies, No Surrender

Government
Comments

Comments