Skip to content
The
The
Alex Jones
Radio Show
Listen now
Radio Show
Watch
About Alex Jones
Radio Show Archive
Newsletter Sign Up
News
Special Reports
U.S. News
World News
Economy
Government
World at War
Health
Science & Technology
Globalism
Hot News
Videos
All Videos
Nightly News
PrisonPlanet.tv
Store
Store
Classic Store
Top Stories
Breaking News
Contact
Affiliates
Contributors
Social Media
Watch Live
Breaking
Store
Why Is White House Aid Gary Cohn Undermining The President?
Cohn is stalling the effort to reinstate the Glass-Steagall act
Roger Stone | Infowars.com -
October 11, 2017
Comments
Roger Stone of the War Room discusses Gary Cohn and his strange habit of undermining Donald Trump.
Related Articles
NOT The Onion: FBI Multi-State Search For 2 Piglets
Government
Comments
See The Marsha Blackburn Video Banned By Twitter Causing The Streisand Effect
Government
Comments
Laura Ingraham: GOP Will Pay ‘Severe Political Price’ If Trump Wall Not Built
Government
Comments
Confused Liberals Believe Trump Is Hitler Yet We Should Give Him Our Guns
Government
Comments
COLUMBUS DAY: No Apologies, No Surrender
Government
Comments
Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.