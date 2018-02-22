Why Isn’t Media Interviewing Pro-Gun Florida Students?

In the wake of the Parkland school shooting, the establishment corporate media has promoted an anti-gun push through a handful of drama students.

Unsurprisingly left out of the debate are pro-Trump or pro-Second Amendment voices, like Jalen Martin’s, a senior at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School whose opinion runs contrary to those of his fellow students.

#ParklandStudentsSpeak ….. unless they have an opinion that doesn't correlate with the agenda in which case you'll never see them on television. — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) February 21, 2018

In a Wednesday interview with Infowars, Martin discussed his experience encountering media who did not want to listen to his pro-gun views.

“I was at the vigil. I was taking pictures. This photographer came up to me, he’s like, ‘Oh, who you taking pictures for? You’re just doing that for pleasure?’ I was like, ‘We’re not doing it for pleasure, but I’m taking pictures. I’m going to send them to Infowars.’ He was like ‘Oh,’ and then he walked away immediately, like he knew that, ‘OK, these guys’ views aren’t the same.’”

Jalen remarked that “As soon as someone appears on Infowars or has an opposing view to the one viewpoint that they’re gonna express tonight [at the CNN townhall], which is gun control,” they are immediately shut out of the debate.

“I’m especially going to the CNN townhall. So hopefully if they don’t pre-screen questions like Donna Brazile and Hillary Clinton, then maybe i’ll get to ask some real questions, not something prepared on a note card.”

Not only has the media refused to interview Martin, his credibility was attacked by a Snopes managing editor after he appeared last week on the Alex Jones Show following the shooting. The editor claimed Martin could not possibly be a student at the school.

MSNBC’s Lyin’ Brian Williams also attempted to bait Marjory Stoneman Douglas senior Brandon Minoff into giving an anti-gun comment last week, but the student blamed mental health issues for the shooting instead.

“Gun-wise I don’t think there’s any way to prevent it,” Minoff told Williams. “You outlaw guns it just creates a higher demand for it.”

“I think it has to do with mental health, though,” he added. “If he’s been expelled three different times from three different schools, I think he needs to be helped out.”

A 17-year-old Junior ROTC member, Colton Haab, was also given very little airtime after claiming his coach could have prevented further bloodshed if only he’d been armed.

“I believe that if we did bring firearms on campus to teachers that are willing to carry their firearm on school campus if they got their correct training for it, I think that would be a big beneficial factor into school safety,” Haab said, adding, “just because, I mean if Coach Feis had had his firearm in school that day I believe that he could have most likely stopped the threat.”

Haab later ended up giving the fake news media a run for their money Wednesday after claiming he was given scripted questions by CNN to ask during a Town Hall debate hosted by the network.

“CNN had originally asked me to write a speech and questions, and it ended up being all scripted,” Haab told Local 10 News Wednesday night.

Local10.com reports: “Haab wrote questions about school safety and suggested using veterans as security guards, but he claims CNN wanted him to ask scripted questions instead.”

CNN was forced to issue a statement refuting Haab’s claims.

CNN response to the claim of a "scripted question" for last night's town hall: pic.twitter.com/Mz1hMqqfkw — CNN Communications (@CNNPR) February 22, 2018

While an objective media should be offering different perspectives and letting their audiences form their own opinions, the MSM’s selective promotion of a few students with certain viewpoints exposes their bias and subversive anti-Second Amendment agenda.

As journalist Matt Drudge commented Sunday, the media’s manipulation of people “has reached absurd levels.”

Listen to Jalen Martin’s remarks from last week on the Alex Jones Show below:



