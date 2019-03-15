Why It's Completely Dishonest to Claim Candace Owens 'Inspired' the Mosque Shooter

The media is circulating the hoax that Candace Owens is to blame for the horrific New Zealand mosque shooting when the gunman’s reference to her in his manifesto was clearly a sick joke meant to demonize the conservative commentator.

28-year-old Australian Brenton Tarrant livestreamed his bloody rampage during attacks on two mosques in Christchurch which killed at least 49 people.

Shortly after the massacre, Tarrant’s manifesto was discovered in which he posed himself the question, “Is there a particular person that radicalized you the most?”

“Yes, the person that has influenced me above all was Candace Owens. Each time she spoke I was stunned by her insights and her own views helped push me further and further into the belief of violence over meekness. Though I will have to disavow some of her beliefs, the extreme actions she calls for are too much, even for my tastes,” wrote Tarrant.

The notion that Owens is too “extreme” for a mass murderer who has just killed 49 people is patently absurd and this passage is obviously intended as a sick troll and said in the knowledge that the media would seize upon it to demonize Owens, which is exactly what happened.

The racist alt-right despises Candace Owens because she is a black woman who opposes an ethno-state. What better way to drag her through the mud than to pin the blame for a mass shooting on her?

However, because the media wilfully fails to grasp the understanding that the alt-right hates mainstream conservatives because it sees them as being “cucked,” all nuance is lost and all conservatives are collectively demonized for the attack.

His comments appear to be a fusion of trolling and ardent self-described fascistic ideology. So it's important to parse with care. He's not citing Candace as a real inspiration (Breivik is his inspiration). He's citing her to discredit conservatives, for whom he professes hatred. — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) March 15, 2019

In addition, if Candace Owens is to blame for the shooting, then so is Spyro the Dragon and the Fortnite video game, both of which were also mentioned as influencing the shooter in his own manifesto. This is patently absurd.

The terrorist also said he was an “eco-fascist” who didn’t like Trump’s policies while lavishing praise on Communist China. Does that mean all communists or environmentalists are to blame for the shooting? No.

As many others have pointed out, the gunman’s reference to popular figures such as Owens and PewDiePie was part of a deliberate ploy to sow division and ignite a cultural civil war.

By reacting as it is, the media is doing exactly what the shooter wanted.

The guy literally wrote in his manifesto he wanted to start a civil war, race war and a war between the left and right and you absolute dumbfucks are reacting according to his plan. HE LITERALLY SAID IT IN HIS MANIFESTO WHAT MORE EVIDENCE DO YOU FUCKING NEED? — Count Dankula?????????????? (@CountDankulaTV) March 15, 2019

