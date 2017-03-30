Why Modern Men Need To Develop A Passion For Living

I see them every time I go out. Men who look as though they’ve been defeated by life and who are just going through the motions.

This is the case for men even in their 20s in America. There is anger and despair in the eyes of these men, who have the countenance of a slave when I look into their faces. They’re quite common in all the business ventures I’ve pursued in life, from the average Joe truck driver to the lofty heights of the crumbling mass media ivory tower.

I know the look because I was once one of those men.

You see them online as well. Dripping with sarcasm, contempt, and bitterness as they attack anyone or anything that doesn’t conform to their myopic ideals.

