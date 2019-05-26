Why Not Defend Liberty This Memorial Day? — Here’s How

On this Memorial Weekend, we remember the fallen soldiers who paid the ultimate price for America’s freedoms.

Why not do your part and spread the message of liberty to friends, family, or your neighbors?

We’re offering $5000 for the top effort to strategically place posters in a lawful, public commons area and film its placement.

Send a link to your video entry to [email protected] by Monday, June 10, at Midnight CDT.

Additionally, we’re offering $1000 for Second Place and $500 for Third Place:

First Place: $5000

Second Place: $1000

Third Place: $500

Here’s 3 example entries to get you started:

Rules:

Please remember to abide by all local ordinances and other relevant laws when displaying your posters. A good rule of thumb is to post them in entertainment, eatery and bar areas where other posters may be posted.

You can create your own poster or use ours (links to poster-sized images below). But if you use your own poster, remember to include the Infowars.com address.

Send a link to your video entry to [email protected] by Monday, June 10, at Midnight CDT. We will post entries to Infowars.com that put in good effort.

Honor the fallen. Fight for freedom.

Here’s poster designs you can print out and post in your area.

Click to enlarge for a printable version, and then right-click ‘Save Image As…’ to save it to your computer and print copies.