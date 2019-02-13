Why So Scared? Dems Panic Over Upcoming Green New Deal Senate Vote

Democrats are freaking out over the prospect of an upcoming Senate vote on the Green New Deal, especially the proposal’s co-sponsor Sen. Ed Markey (Mass.).

“Don’t let Mitch McConnell fool you: this is nothing but an attempt to sabotage the movement we are building,” Markey warned Wednesday.

“He wants to silence your voice so Republicans don’t have to explain why they are climate change deniers. McConnell wants this to be the end, this is just the beginning.”

Bizarrely, Markey not only claimed that holding a high-profile public Senate vote on the proposal would somehow “silence” the far-left, he also insisted it would “avoid a true national debate.”

“This isn’t a new Republican trick. By rushing a vote on the #GreenNewDeal resolution, Republicans want to avoid a true national debate & kill our efforts to organize. We’re having the first national conversation on climate change in a decade. We can’t let Republicans sabotage it.”

In reality, holding a vote would do just the opposite.

By holding a vote on socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s signature proposal, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is forcing the Democrat Party to put their far-left beliefs on the record.

But why would Democrats not want to vote on legislation they’ve been championing for the last week?

Because it would expose and separate the Democrats who’ve been politically posturing on the proposal from the far-left wing vying for power, potentially creating a rift within the party.

Several users on Twitter pointed out as much.

“This is called a backfire. You’re admitting you sponsored a bill you didn’t want a vote on,” one user said. “Now you and all your friends have to go on record voting for the Green New Deal monstrosity that would destroy our country OR admit you’re hypocrites. Mitch McConnell is undefeated.”

Ed — This is called a backfire. You’re admitting you sponsored a bill you didn’t want a vote on. Now you and all your friends have to go on record voting for the Green New Deal monstrosity that would destroy our country OR admit you’re hypocrites. Mitch McConnell is undefeated. https://t.co/KGgl7USkJi — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) February 13, 2019

“Hello Ed….IT IS YOUR LEGISLATION…..normally people that sponsor legislation want a vote on it……BUT then again you are a Democrat, which might explain your angst,” said another.

Hello Ed….IT IS YOUR LEGISLATION…..normally people that sponsor legislation want a vote on it……BUT then again you are a Democrat, which might explain your angst — JJ (@JHokieC3) February 13, 2019

If the Earth only had 12 years to live unless we pass your bill, wouldn't you want your bill to be voted on ASAP? — Kevin Boyd🗽 🇺🇸 (@TheKevinBoyd) February 13, 2019

Cocaine Mitch is the greatest. It would be much wiser to surrender, he will always win. pic.twitter.com/E5DmKNOUpo — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) February 13, 2019

Senator, do explain how a floor vote of your own resolution is sabotage. Personally I think you were posturing with the resolution and never expected to vote on it. Now you can anger your newly radical base or scare off average, independent Americans. The choice is yours. — TI (@travisinghram) February 12, 2019

So vote “yes”. What’s the big deal with the Democratic Senators going on record as to whether or not they support this? No more ducking into back rooms or hallways. No more fake phone calls. If this is a movement, no one should have a problem stating, publicly, where they stand. — Mike Daitch (@mikedaitch) February 13, 2019

The Democrats will either scare off independent and moderate voters with their radical plan by voting for it, or anger their far-left base by voting against it.

