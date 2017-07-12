Alex Jones breaks down the rise of political violence in America today and who is behind it.


Related Articles

Science Mag: Have Fewer Children to Stop "Global Warming"

Science Mag: Have Fewer Children to Stop “Global Warming”

Infowars Exclusives
Comments
Movement to Topple CNN's Airport Monopoly Gains Steam

Movement to Topple CNN’s Airport Monopoly Gains Steam

Infowars Exclusives
Comments

Watch Live: Media Freaks Out Over Donald Trump Jr. Fake Russia Scandal

Infowars Exclusives
Comments

RFK Jr. Tells Tucker: MSM Won’t Allow Both Sides of Vaccine Debate

Health
Comments

Army Training Urges Soldiers: Befriend Trannies

Infowars Exclusives
Comments

Comments