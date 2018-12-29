Why The Murder Of An American By An Illegal Should Be Politicized

After hearing of the death of yet another innocent American by yet another immigrant, President Trump tweeted, “There is right now a full scale manhunt going on in California for an illegal immigrant accused of shooting and killing a police officer during a traffic stop. Time to get tough on Border Security. Build the Wall!”

Replying to Trump’s tweet, Dera Tristar‏ @emtgirl said, “For God’s sake! Turning the death of an officer into a political cause. How low can you go? He was gunned down by a criminal, yes. How about honoring this officer’s service?”

@emtgirl, it becomes blatantly obvious that there is no other way to honor Newman Police Cpl. Ronil “Ron” Singh’s memory and service other than to politicize it in order to put a stop to the chaotic broken immigration system madness. Honoring and protecting citizens, officers….and even EMT workers from the unexpected consequences of continuing to ignore the naturalization process – Ignorance that is furthering the United Nations Replacement Migration agenda that has reduced once peaceful European Countries like Sweden into a State of War. Is that what Officer Singh would have wanted for America?

Brighteon version:

