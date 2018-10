Why is the left freaked out by the NPC meme?

Because it’s funny, effective and mostly true.

If leftists are so confident about winning the mid-terms why are they lobbying for memes to be banned?

Paul Joseph Watson is the editor at large of Infowars.com and Prison Planet.com.