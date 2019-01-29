The same activist journalists who abuse their corporate media platforms to get their adversaries banned from the Internet….

The same digital assassins who try to deplatform maverick independent creators like PewDiePie….

Are now crying because they lost THEIR platforms.

Cry me a river.

Please share this video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dICPJypfegc

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/paul.j.watson.71

*********************

Paul Joseph Watson is the editor at large of Infowars.com and Prison Planet.com.


Related Articles

Baltimore Will No Longer Prosecute For Marijuana Possession

Baltimore Will No Longer Prosecute For Marijuana Possession

Hot News
Comments
Alex Jones Announces Plan To Get Back To Infowars’ Original Mission

Alex Jones Announces Plan To Get Back To Infowars’ Original Mission

Hot News
Comments

Bill Maher mocks Catholic sex abuse victims: ‘I don’t get what priests see in these kids’

Hot News
comments

‘Dear Diary’: Fake News Jim Acosta Announces Book Deal And The Response Is Hilarious

Hot News
comments

Snopes, Fact-Checker For Facebook And Google, Botches Nathan Phillips Fact Check

Hot News
comments

Comments