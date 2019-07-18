Forget “send her back,” Trump supporters should love Ilhan Omar.
She has a favorability rating of just 9% amongst swing Democrat voters.
By making Omar the face of the Dems, Trump is pulling off a political masterstroke.
Please share this video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GdfMp4zgpFI
