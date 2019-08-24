Women for Trump gathered across the nation on the eve of the 99th anniversary of the 19th Amendment which guaranteed and protecting women’s right to vote and was speared headed by early Republican women of the Suffrage Movement.

Despite short notice, a large crowd of women gathered in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, filling the 200-person capacity limit. Millie Weaver interviews several women, including the event organizers, to find out which issues matter most to “Women For Trump.”

