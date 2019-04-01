Wife of former Defense Secretary Calls Biden Photos Misleading

The photographs taken during the swearing-in of then-Defense Secretary Ash Carter in 2015 that showed Vice President Joe Biden standing behind the ex-cabinet member’s wife with two hands on her shoulders and– at times– his nose nuzzled against her hair, were misleading and “extracted from what was a longer moment between close friends,” Stephanie Carter said in a post on Medium.

The photographs from the Feb. 17, 2015 ceremony made their way back into the public eye in recent days after recent allegations against Biden.

Nevada’s Democratic lieutenant governor candidate Lucy Flores alleged in an article Friday that the former vice president “plant[ed] a big slow kiss” on the back of her head.

