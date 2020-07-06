Wife Pleads to President Trump For Roger Stone Pardon

Roger Stone is a political prisoner who was railroaded by the Deep State to make the “Russiagate” hoax look legitimate.

Now that Russiagate has been undeniably debunked – and wrongdoing by the FBI and other entities has been exposed – it’s time for President Trump to end this charade and the nightmare that Roger Stone’s family has been through.

YouTube Mirror Version:

Twitter:

